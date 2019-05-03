Lifestyle

We've solved the mystery, Trevor Noah. THIS is SA's sexiest accent

03 May 2019 - 11:50 By Zola Zingithwa
Trevor Noah wants to know exactly which Mzansi accent is the second-sexiest in the world.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On a recent episode of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah made a joke about a list of the world's sexiest accents released by Big 7 Travel.

The SA accent was ranked second-sexiest on Earth, but Trevor wanted to know exactly which Mzansi accent they were talking about because, as we all know, there are many.

WATCH | Trevor Noah on the world's sexiest accents

Well, Trevor, according to Big 7 Travel, it's the Afrikaans accent that apparently gets people hot and bothered. The travel website states that "Afrikaans is a hugely popular accent with many people across the globe, thanks to their unique tones and Saffa slang".

Big 7 Travel compiled the ranking by polling their "travel-obsessed audience of 1.5 million" from across the globe. 

New Zealanders were crowned as having the world's sexiest accent, with Big 7 Travel describing the Kiwi dialect as "outrageously charming". Third place went to the "lilting" Irish accent, with Italian and Australian rounding out the top five.

YouTube commentator Kabelo Matji joked that perhaps the top 5 was compiled by rugby fans, saying, "Lol is the list of the best rugby teams they just made a mistake by putting Italy".

The 10 sexiest accents in the world according to Big 7 Travel:

  1. Kiwi (New Zealand)
  2. South African
  3. Irish
  4. Italian
  5. Australian
  6. Scottish 
  7. French
  8. Spanish
  9. Southern US
  10. Brazilian Portuguese

Additional reporting by Financial Mail.

WATCH | Trevor Noah reckons SA has the sexiest accent in the world!

