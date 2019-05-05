5 golden rules to survive that endless queue at the polls this election day
South Africans are an impatient bunch and queues tend to chafe at our nipples. Follow these guidelines to take the sting out of standing in that long, long line to cast your vote
05 May 2019 - 00:09
South Africans are an impatient bunch and queues tend to chafe at our nipples. Follow these guidelines to take the sting out of standing in that long, long line to cast your vote
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.