All the best reactions to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's #RoyalBaby news

06 May 2019 - 19:09 By Staff reporter
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. File photo.
Social media went into overdrive after Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, had give birth to a healthy baby boy in the early hours of Monday morning.

Many people were delighted by the news:

View this post on Instagram

👏👏👏 #congratulations

A post shared by REILLY (@hey_reilly) on

Including some celebrities:

Others had sour grapes:

A few chuckled over a reporting gaff that said Prince William was by Meghan's side as she gave birth:

Others gushed at how giddy Prince Harry was when he broke the news that he was a dad:

Some wished the proud dad had provided more information about his son though:

Then, of course, there were numerous helpful name suggestions:

