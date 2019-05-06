All the best reactions to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's #RoyalBaby news
Social media went into overdrive after Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, had give birth to a healthy baby boy in the early hours of Monday morning.
Many people were delighted by the news:
Thank god... something that isn’t a #gameofthrones spoiler... #royalbaby— Reena Verma (@ReenaXVerma) May 6, 2019
Me: lmao who cares about the Royal Baby #royalbaby— Three Steaks Pam (@ixxconic) May 6, 2019
SussexRoyal: “IT’S A BOY!”
Me: pic.twitter.com/ATuISj7vyG
Including some celebrities:
How exciting. Mrs Bird has said we're going to have an extra special afternoon tea to celebrate with marmalade sandwiches, iced cake and a few cups of her lovely hot cocoa with cream. #RoyalBaby— Paddington (@paddingtonbear) May 6, 2019
Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby https://t.co/mfE7uc6ooV— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 6, 2019
The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 6, 2019
Others had sour grapes:
When I remember that the #RoyalBaby isn't even 24 hours old and already richer than I'll ever be. pic.twitter.com/4WJvD83qGV— We Are: The Guard (@WeAreTheGuard) May 6, 2019
A few chuckled over a reporting gaff that said Prince William was by Meghan's side as she gave birth:
You might want to check your #royalbaby headline there @Telegraph - either you’re mixing your Princes or this is a bigger story than I first imagined..... pic.twitter.com/DnPHkpx1hp— Simon Pringle (@simonpringle) May 6, 2019
William! Get out of that birthing pool this instant! pic.twitter.com/qG21XJTazc— Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) May 6, 2019
Others gushed at how giddy Prince Harry was when he broke the news that he was a dad:
Prince Harry thanking the horses behind him after announcing his sons birth is a mood#RoyalBaby #BabySussex pic.twitter.com/6XBumhAW4Y— Kate || SAW ENDGAME (@R0gerMTayl0r) May 6, 2019
TFW you realize that women are INDEED super-humans 🤯🤯 #royalbaby #Sussex pic.twitter.com/2xOdbmNsXv— Marika Washchyshyn (@Marika_AW) May 6, 2019
Some wished the proud dad had provided more information about his son though:
Well...? We know the weight. And that it’s a boy. But still no news on the important stuff. Is it... you know... ginger? #BabySussex— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 6, 2019
Then, of course, there were numerous helpful name suggestions:
I’m assuming they’ll call the baby after Harry’s father? I’ve always thought James was a nice name tbh #RoyalBaby— Joe Morris 🏳️🌈 (@joemoism) May 6, 2019
Please, please, please tell me trend no. 4 is what Harry and Meghan are after naming the child?#royalbaby pic.twitter.com/RrpCYYuOj0— Áine Fehilly (@akaMcFehilly) May 6, 2019
Idea for Meghan and Harry— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) May 6, 2019
1. Call the #royalbaby “Artist”
2. Refuse to explain why
3. Wait one year
4. Change his name to “George/Henry/Arthur/something royal”
5. Then refer to him as “The Prince formally known as Artist”
6. Drop collective mics 🎤 #babysussex #royalbabywatch
#RoyalBaby Name Shortlist:— Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) May 6, 2019
- Billy-Bob
- Charming
- Eric or Ernie
- Jon Snow
- Kanye
- Princey McPrinceface
- Thor