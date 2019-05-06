You'll get to see the royal baby soon, reveals 'thrilled' dad Prince Harry

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy, her husband Prince Harry announced in a statement to television cameras on Monday, adding that his son was "a little bit overdue".

Buckingham Palace said the boy, seventh in line to the throne, was born at 6.26am (4.26am GMT), weighing nearly 3.3kg.

"The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage," it added.

Prince Harry was present for the birth. "I'm so incredibly proud of my wife," the prince told the media.