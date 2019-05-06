Lifestyle

You'll get to see the royal baby soon, reveals 'thrilled' dad Prince Harry

06 May 2019 - 17:04 By AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. File photo.
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy, her husband Prince Harry announced in a statement to television cameras on Monday, adding that his son was "a little bit overdue".

Buckingham Palace said the boy, seventh in line to the throne, was born at 6.26am (4.26am GMT), weighing nearly 3.3kg.

"The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage," it added.

Prince Harry was present for the birth. "I'm so incredibly proud of my wife," the prince told the media.

Britain's Prince Harry said his wife Meghan and newborn son were doing well and described the baby as "absolutely to die for". He was speaking to media after the birth of the seventh heir in line to the British throne. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

The 34-year-old prince and Meghan, 37, reportedly opted for a home birth at their new Frogmore Cottage residence, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London.

The move breaks with the tradition followed by Prince Harry's brother William and his wife Kate, whose three children were all born in the private wing of St Mary's Hospital in London.

Buckingham Palace also said last month Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to keep the arrival of their first child "private".

All the best reactions to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's #RoyalBaby news

Social media went into overdrive after Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, had give birth to a healthy baby boy in the early ...
Lifestyle
20 minutes ago

That also contrasted with William and Kate, whose newborns were immediately shown off by the couple in front of the world's media.

"We'll be seeing you guys in probably two days' time ... as a family ... so everyone can see the baby," Prince Harry told the media, adding that the couple was still thinking about names.

"As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon," he said.

Additional reporting staff reporter

