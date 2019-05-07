All the feels for loved-up Harry after baby announcement - 'His love for Meghan is everything'

A beaming Harry couldn't hide his pride for his wife Meghan after announcing the birth of their son on Monday.

The interview with Harry has gone viral. Not just because he's a royal, but because of the adoration he demonstrated for his wife.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he said.

He called the experience "amazing" and again gushed about Meghan.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had said they would be keeping their birth plan private, a big break from royal tradition. Meghan gave birth on Monday morning, with the news being made public on Monday afternoon.

On social media, celebratory messages poured in. And it was a beaming Harry that got so much praise.