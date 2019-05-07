Oops! Did you spot the stray takeaway coffee cup in 'Game of Thrones'?
Starbucks in Westeros? Coffee cup cameos in 'GoT' set blunder
With two episodes of HBO's wildly popular medieval fantasy saga Game of Thrones to go, puzzled fans took to social media on Monday after heroine Daenerys Targaryen was joined at a wooden banquet table by a rogue to-go coffee cup.
Jokes, spoofs and critiques quickly followed the anachronistic appearance of the beverage - taken to be a Starbucks coffee by many who noticed - in the fourth episode of the eighth and final season.
"Seriously, they have Starbucks in Winterfell," one commenter wrote on Twitter, while others lamented the slip-up after waiting two years for the eighth season to air.
Yet another tweeted a redrawn logo of the American coffee chain with the title changed to "Winterfell coffee" and the wolf's head sigil of the Starks, one of the noble families at the centre of the series.
Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019
Spot the Starbucks Coffee cup☕#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wivK6gEKkC— Ghost (@Ghost_zw) May 7, 2019
"Name?"— Fint (@FintanC84) May 6, 2019
"Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men,Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons'
"I'll just put Becky" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/foNATnmWLV
When your boyfriend is chugging brewskis with his bros, while you have to stick with Starbucks latte, because you're driving him home later... #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XNWQBMWtEK— Panos Kitsikopoulos (@Panos_Kitsi) May 7, 2019
“fuck all this westeros shit man should’ve stayed at meereen and opened up a starbucks there” #Daenerys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3wgZUCOcfa— a sweet, summer child (@mielleeokie) May 7, 2019
Interesting deleted scene photo from episode 4... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jT2oZbfnKF— John🥤 (@_J2SO) May 7, 2019
#GameofThrones Next episode photo leaked... pic.twitter.com/KJrB4jd88O— Deokarran Baldeo (@DeokarranBaldeo) May 7, 2019
HBO spoke up as the blunder went viral, tweeting that "the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake" and playfully adding that Daenerys - played by British actress Emilia Clarke - had ordered an herbal tea.
Meanwhile, executive producer Bernie Caulfield told WNYC radio she couldn't believe the error, saying that "our on-set prop people and decorators are so on it 1,000 percent."
"We're sorry!" she said. "If that's the worst thing that they're finding, we're in good shape."
HBO called it a "craft services coffee cup" but Caulfield echoed a theme spread widely on Twitter, speculating that Westeros - the fictional continent where the action takes place - "was the first place to actually have Starbucks."
Though he hadn't personally watched Sunday's episode, entitled The Last of the Starks, art director Hauke Richter told Variety magazine: "Things can get forgotten on set."
Starbucks seized the opportunity to capitalise on the faux pas, evoking its popular dragon fruit-based thirst-quencher in a statement that read: "We're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink."
It was not immediately clear if Daenerys, known in the show as the Mother of Dragons for her mastery over the winged creatures of legend, has ever tried coffee.
Season eight began airing on April 14, nearly 20 months after the seventh season's conclusion. The last ever episode will be shown on May 19.