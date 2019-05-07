Oops! Did you spot the stray takeaway coffee cup in 'Game of Thrones'?

With two episodes of HBO's wildly popular medieval fantasy saga Game of Thrones to go, puzzled fans took to social media on Monday after heroine Daenerys Targaryen was joined at a wooden banquet table by a rogue to-go coffee cup.

Jokes, spoofs and critiques quickly followed the anachronistic appearance of the beverage - taken to be a Starbucks coffee by many who noticed - in the fourth episode of the eighth and final season.

"Seriously, they have Starbucks in Winterfell," one commenter wrote on Twitter, while others lamented the slip-up after waiting two years for the eighth season to air.

Yet another tweeted a redrawn logo of the American coffee chain with the title changed to "Winterfell coffee" and the wolf's head sigil of the Starks, one of the noble families at the centre of the series.