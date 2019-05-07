Vinny Ohh - Four pictures of a model who wants to look like a sexless alien

Forget wanting to look like Angelina Jolie or Kim Kardashian, 25-year-old model and make-up artist Vinny Ohh wants to not only look like an alien, but also wants to remove his genitals so that he is sexless. Vinny has been dominating news headlines for what has been regarded by many as "extreme quest to change who he is".

In 2017, The Sun reported that Ohh had already spoken to a number of surgeons, who have said he may experience complications if his genitalia is removed, but he remained adamant, saying that he wants to be left with just a "whole to pee out of".

Speaking to the publication, he said "my goal in regards to my look is to become an exact scientific proportioned sexless human being".

He said the sexual objectification in Los Angeles is also what pushed him to pursue the alien look because it's unattractive.

"I moved to LA at a very young age and everything here is always about sex appeal and when I think of alien, I think of ugly. Aliens don't really have gender, in my eyes at least."

Ohh has had 110 procedures and three surgeries so far. Here are pictures of the make-up artist.