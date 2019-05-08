Lifestyle

#AfterVotingIExpect: SA jokes about what will change after the election

08 May 2019 - 13:12 By Staff reporter
Voters at the Sebokeng Hostel in Emfuleni line up to cast their votes on May 8 2019.
Voters at the Sebokeng Hostel in Emfuleni line up to cast their votes on May 8 2019.
Image: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan

Inked nails have become a badge of honour, a sign you've done your bit to support our democracy by casting your vote.

Not surprising then that it's become a tradition to post a thumb selfie on social media after you've been to the polls.

Beyond sharing snaps of their stained manicures, this year many South Africans are also sharing their hopes for what will happen after their votes have been counted using the hashtag #AfterVotingIExpect.

While many are wishing this election will change our country for the better  — there are calls for an end to corruption, jobs for graduates, free sanitary pads, and prices to fall as the economy improves — others are having a laugh now that the serious business of voting is over.

Here are some chuckle-worthy #AfterVotingIExpect posts:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to nail those trolls when you post your election thumb selfie

A post of your stained nail is the only "instagrammable" photo allowed on election day.
Politics
21 hours ago

If Mzansi politicians were in 'Game of Thrones', here's who they'd be

Westeros is a ruthless place, so too is the world of South African politics. So it's no wonder many of our public figures have a 'Game of Thrones' ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

5 golden rules to survive that endless queue at the polls this election day

South Africans are an impatient bunch and queues tend to chafe at our nipples. Follow these guidelines to take the sting out of standing in that ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Met Gala The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. It's a boy! 5 things to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's baby Lifestyle
  3. New Corolla hatch: finally a Toyota that can rival the Golf Lifestyle
  4. Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know Lifestyle
  5. All the best reactions to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's #RoyalBaby news Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘I voted for EFF, it’s not a secret.’ Julius Malema casts his vote in 2019 ...
'It is not war, it is democracy': Jacob Zuma casts his vote in the 2019 ...
X