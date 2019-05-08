AfterVotingIExpect: SA jokes about what will change after the election

Inked nails have become a badge of honour, a sign you've done your bit to support our democracy by casting your vote.

Not surprising then that it's become a tradition to post a thumb selfie on social media after you've been to the polls.

Beyond sharing snaps of their stained manicures, this year many South Africans are also sharing their hopes for what will happen after their votes have been counted using the hashtag #AfterVotingIExpect.

While many are wishing this election will change our country for the better — there are calls for an end to corruption, jobs for graduates, free sanitary pads, and prices to fall as the economy improves — others are having a laugh now that the serious business of voting is over.

Here are some chuckle-worthy #AfterVotingIExpect posts: