#AfterVotingIExpect: SA jokes about what will change after the election
Inked nails have become a badge of honour, a sign you've done your bit to support our democracy by casting your vote.
Not surprising then that it's become a tradition to post a thumb selfie on social media after you've been to the polls.
Beyond sharing snaps of their stained manicures, this year many South Africans are also sharing their hopes for what will happen after their votes have been counted using the hashtag #AfterVotingIExpect.
While many are wishing this election will change our country for the better — there are calls for an end to corruption, jobs for graduates, free sanitary pads, and prices to fall as the economy improves — others are having a laugh now that the serious business of voting is over.
Here are some chuckle-worthy #AfterVotingIExpect posts:
Matching Trousers for the Tshirts that we got from the parties. Winter is coming so we need full pyjama set #AfterVotingIExpect pic.twitter.com/733T9Tmilm— 👑👑👑 (@blackqueenrsa) May 8, 2019
#AfterVotingIExpect DA to stop calling me.🤕🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/FJGIWlrYZL— El Capitano 🇿🇦 (@JokesAside21) May 8, 2019
#AfterVotingIExpect— Johny The Best Cook (@johny_cook) May 8, 2019
All South Africans to know the difference #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jjOaZRzrCW
#AfterVotingIExpect a new makeup artist to all shoprite cashiers. I am tired of being scared to buy airtime at the till. pic.twitter.com/njI04UbE3p— Mbuzeni Xavi Makhode (@mbuzeni_xavi) May 8, 2019
#AfterVotingIExpect to get free flu vaccination at all local pharmacies after standing on a queue for 2 hours in this cold morning! Tshi! pic.twitter.com/yyEtrIxUpf— Tshepiso (@LovelyTshepy) May 8, 2019
#AfterVotingIExpect a good morning and goodnight text from President @CyrilRamaphosa and a call from @MmusiMaimane checking up on me aker they have my numbers pic.twitter.com/9EVo3VUgD8— MaBhena (@BernardMehlape) May 8, 2019
#AfterVotingIExpect free DSTV premium for all pic.twitter.com/0jtUdmtiio— Fetch Your Life 🎶❤️ (@Nomvula_M1) May 8, 2019