Drumroll please - Baby Sussex's name is ... Archie!
When it comes to Britain's newest royal, it seems there's no such thing as a sure bet. Until he was born, many were gambling on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child being a girl. Then all bets were on the little boy being named Alexander, James, Arthur or Spencer. But once again, the punters were wrong.
Just hours after the Sussex family had their first photocall at Windsor Castle, the proud parents anounced the name of their newborn on Instagram. He's been dubbed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Apparently the little tyke's great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and his American grandmother, Doria Ragland, were present for the special occasion.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The name Archie is derived from Archibald which means "brave" or "bold", while Harrison means "son of Henry" — Prince Harry's real name.
As for Mountbatten-Windsor, it's the royal family's surname, which is seldom used as most nobles are known by their lengthy formal titles or, if applicable, Prince or Princess (think Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex).
WATCH | Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son on May 8 2019, describing having a baby as "magic".