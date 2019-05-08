Lifestyle

Drumroll please - Baby Sussex's name is ... Archie!

08 May 2019 - 18:43 By Staff reporter
Baby Sussex at his first official photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8 2019 in Windsor, England.
Baby Sussex at his first official photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8 2019 in Windsor, England.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to Britain's newest royal, it seems there's no such thing as a sure bet. Until he was born, many were gambling on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child being a girl. Then all bets were on the little boy being named Alexander, James, Arthur or Spencer. But once again, the punters were wrong.

Just hours after the Sussex family had their first photocall at Windsor Castle, the proud parents anounced the name of their newborn on Instagram. He's been dubbed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Apparently the little tyke's great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and his American grandmother, Doria Ragland, were present for the special occasion.

The name Archie is derived from Archibald which means "brave" or "bold", while Harrison means "son of Henry" — Prince Harry's real name. 

As for Mountbatten-Windsor, it's the royal family's surname, which is seldom used as most nobles are known by their lengthy formal titles or, if applicable, Prince or Princess (think Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex).

WATCH | Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son on May 8 2019, describing having a baby as "magic".

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | He's too cute! Get your first glimpse of the royal baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proudly show off their newborn son at Windsor Castle
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

He's just been a dream, says Meghan Markle of her royal baby

A loved-up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their royal baby to the world at a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

#RoyalBaby: Big names congratulate Harry and Meghan on birth of Baby Sussex

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Lifestyle
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Met Gala The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. It's a boy! 5 things to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's baby Lifestyle
  3. New Corolla hatch: finally a Toyota that can rival the Golf Lifestyle
  4. Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know Lifestyle
  5. All the best reactions to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's #RoyalBaby news Lifestyle

Latest Videos

#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
X