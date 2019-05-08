He's just been a dream, says Meghan Markle of her royal baby
A loved-up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their royal baby to the world at a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
A glowing Duchess of Sussex said that being a new mom was "magic", adding that her son "has the sweetest temperament" and is "really calm".
"He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days," she said.
WATCH | Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son on May 8 2019, describing having a baby as "magic".
A jovial Prince Harry said that although the pair had only been parents for a short while, they were finding it to be an "amazing" experience. "We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."
The couple were looking forward to introducing their son to his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. "It'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family," said Meghan.
As for the baby's grandparents, Prince Charles is currently abroad but said on Tuesday that he was "obviously delighted" about the birth of his fourth grandchild, and was looking forward to seeing the baby "in the coming days when things are calmer". Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, is staying with the couple at their residence, Frogmore Cottage within the grounds of Windsor Castle.