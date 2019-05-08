Royal titles & names: what will Baby Sussex be called?
From their wedding to the birth of their son, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to bucking royal tradition. That's why it's surprising that fairly traditional names are leading the betting pools as far their child's name is concerned.
Hello! reported on Tuesday that Alexander, James and Arthur are the bookies' front-runners, although the wildcard Spencer — a nod to Prince Harry's late mother's surname — was fast gaining ground.
ROYAL LINE OF SUCCESSION
1. Charles, Prince of Wales
2. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
3. Prince George of Cambridge
4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
5. Prince Louis of Cambridge
6. Prince Henry (aka Harry), Duke of Sussex
7. Baby Sussex
As for the child's surname, it's likely he'll go by Sussex in everyday life, as opposed to the royal family's seldom-used last name Mountbatten-Windsor.
According to Harper’s Bazaar, the queen's children and grandchildren tend to use surnames that reflect their father's titles.
Prince Harry, for instance, went by Harry Wales in the army, because his father is the Prince of Wales. Similarly Prince William's children use the surname Cambridge at school as their dad is the Duke of Cambridge.
It's likely that the royal baby will follow suit.
As far as titles are concerned, Queen Elizabeth would have to issue a special decree in order for the little tyke to officially be called a prince.
Even if the queen doesn't, however, the royal baby still has a posh title. According to The Independent, he will be known as Lord Mountbatten-Windsor simply because his father is a Duke.
He could also be given one of his father's lesser titles, the Earl of Dumbarton, as a courtesy.