#RoyalBaby: Big names congratulate Harry and Meghan on birth of Baby Sussex
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following the birth of Baby Sussex.
The little boy, who is the seventh in line to the throne, sparked a wave of well-wishes as millions took to social media to support the Sussex parents in their new journey.
Among those congratulating the couple were A-listers and celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres and the cast of Suits, the TV show Meghan starred in.
Michelle Obama
Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby https://t.co/mfE7uc6ooV— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 6, 2019
Ellen DeGeneres
The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 6, 2019
Cast of Suits
The entire #Suits family sends their congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the birth of their baby boy! 💙 https://t.co/tayfmGEm8Y— Suits (@Suits_USA) May 6, 2019
Liam Payne
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of your baby boy. So happy for the both of you.— Liam (@LiamPayne) May 6, 2019
Patrick Adams
Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 6, 2019
The new parents have yet to make the name of their son public. However, UK's online casino with the help of OnePoll surveyed 2,000 members of the British public in order to gain their thoughts on what the newest member of the royal family is likely to be called.
Here's what the public and bookies think Baby Sussex will be called: