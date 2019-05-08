Lifestyle

#RoyalBaby: Big names congratulate Harry and Meghan on birth of Baby Sussex

08 May 2019 - 09:19 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11 2019 in London, England.
Image: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following the birth of Baby Sussex.

The little boy, who is the seventh in line to the throne, sparked a wave of well-wishes as millions took to social media to support the Sussex parents in their new journey.

Among those congratulating the couple were A-listers and celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres and the cast of Suits, the TV show Meghan starred in.

Michelle Obama

Ellen DeGeneres

Cast of Suits

Liam Payne

Patrick Adams

The new parents have yet to make the name of their son public. However, UK's online casino with the help of OnePoll surveyed 2,000 members of the British public in order to gain their thoughts on what the newest member of the royal family is likely to be called.

Here's what the public and bookies think Baby Sussex will be called:

Baby Sussex name predictions
Image: Casino.co.uk

