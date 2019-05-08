RoyalBaby: Big names congratulate Harry and Meghan on birth of Baby Sussex

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following the birth of Baby Sussex.

The little boy, who is the seventh in line to the throne, sparked a wave of well-wishes as millions took to social media to support the Sussex parents in their new journey.

Among those congratulating the couple were A-listers and celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres and the cast of Suits, the TV show Meghan starred in.