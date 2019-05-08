Lifestyle

WATCH | He's too cute! Get your first glimpse of the royal baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proudly show off their newborn son at Windsor Castle

08 May 2019 - 14:04 By staff reporter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. File photo.
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry gushed about his baby when he announced the news of his son's birth on Monday saying "this little thing is absolutely to die for" — and looking at the sweet little royal, we couldn't agree more.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for snaps with their newborn at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Being a new mother has been "magic", said the Duchess. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

When asked who he looks like, the duchess replied, "we're still trying to figure that out."

"Everyone said that babies change so much over two weeks ... his looks are changing every single day, so who knows," said Prince Harry.

"He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well. Wonderful," added the proud dad, jokingly.

Who do you think the little tyke looks more like, his mom or his dad? Check out these photos of his parents as babies and tell us in the comments below.

A young Prince Harry with his mother, Diana.
Image: PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry in 1985.
Prince Harry in 1985.
Image: David Levenson/Getty Images

