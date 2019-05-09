All hail Archie, Earl of Riverdale: the best reactions to the royal baby's name
Comic book fans are tickled by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice of first name for their son — Archie!
The loved-up Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their child's name on Instagram on Wednesday. He's been dubbed: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The name Archie is derived from Archibald which means "brave" or "bold", while Harrison means "son of Henry", which is Prince Harry's real name for those who didn't know.
As for Mountbatten-Windsor, it's the royal family's seldom-used surname. (Most nobles just go by their formal titles or, if applicable, Prince or Princess — think Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.)
There were mixed reactions to the little boy's name on social media.
Some thought it was a great choice:
THEY NAMED HIM ARCHIE!!!!! #BabySussex pic.twitter.com/QIsei4AXsW— Elevated Teenage Girl ;) (@GetYourTapShoes) May 8, 2019
Other felt it wasn't regal enough for the son of a duke:
when you hear archie isn’t short for archibald...it’s just archie pic.twitter.com/qQq8TMEVFM— spindles (@itspindles) May 8, 2019
Archie Harrison?! This is not ‘The Only Way is Sussex’! #PrinceGary #RoyalBabyName #Archie— Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) May 8, 2019
Then there were those who thought it sounded too 'old':
Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on his first day of Kindergarten pic.twitter.com/tV3OjT96rN— Travis Keys (@travkeys) May 8, 2019
ok- WTF. Have we run out of cool #BabyNames? Why are ppl naming their babies after my great grandparents? 😭#Archie & #Gene????— TheSisterChantel (@DaSisterChantel) May 8, 2019
i expect these 2 babies to grab a cane & some plaid pants, & start playing poker in their cribs while they suck on a cigar 😂 #RoyalBaby #Stop 😭 pic.twitter.com/r3cFbU0KKt
And, of course, many couldn't resist pointing out the obvious — the royal baby shares his name with the iconic red-headed, comic-book character from Riverdale:
Beautiful moment this morning watching Royal Baby Archie meeting Queen Elizabeth II this morning. pic.twitter.com/R8h2m0NgFd— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 8, 2019
Let's all just respect the power move of a ginger prince naming his son Archie. pic.twitter.com/K3V3n5M7Me— Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2019
Weird the Queen wouldn’t approve the name “Jughead.” #Riverdale #royalbaby #PrinceArchie pic.twitter.com/uFNsnZSQDs— Breeze Riley (@BreezeRiley) May 8, 2019
When I was a little kid, I would read comic books and think how cool it would be if Archie and Richie Rich somehow came together in a bizarro mash-up world. Well today my wish came true. #PrinceArchie #WhenArchieMetRichie #RoyalBaby #RoyalBabyName #ComicBookMashUp— Jeremy Earle (@ptijerm) May 8, 2019
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, First of His Name, Earl of Riverdale. pic.twitter.com/JgqlBE3p4k— Carlos (@TheRealClosgolf) May 8, 2019