All hail Archie, Earl of Riverdale: the best reactions to the royal baby's name

09 May 2019 - 06:00 By Staff reporter
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at his first official photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8 2019 in Windsor, England.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Comic book fans are tickled by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice of first name for their son — Archie!

The loved-up Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their child's name on Instagram on Wednesday. He's been dubbed: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The name Archie is derived from Archibald which means "brave" or "bold", while Harrison means "son of Henry", which is Prince Harry's real name for those who didn't know. 

As for Mountbatten-Windsor, it's the royal family's seldom-used surname. (Most nobles just go by their formal titles or, if applicable, Prince or Princess — think Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.)

There were mixed reactions to the little boy's name on social media.

Some thought it was a great choice:

Other felt it wasn't regal enough for the son of a duke:

Then there were those who thought it sounded too 'old':

And, of course, many couldn't resist pointing out the obvious — the royal baby shares his name with the iconic red-headed, comic-book character from Riverdale:

