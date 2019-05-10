SA celebs' kids dish about their famous moms

KHUMO ON MOM MOME MAHLANGU

Fashion designer, stylist and reality TV star Mome Mahlangu is married to funnyman Tol A$$ Mo and is mother to Khumo Mahlangu.

Khumo might only be five years old, but she's already a sassy and smart young lady, even demanding "a salad" to answer these questions about her mommy.

My mom's job is designing.

My mom is 35 years old.