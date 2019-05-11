Celebs speak out: working moms have to put their hearts on the back burner

Celebrating Mother’s Day is usually a saccharine affair, yet motherhood isn’t all bows and rainbows. While being a mom is amazing, it’s not without its challenges — especially if you’re trying to juggle doing so with having a successful career.

We reached out to three women in the public space who have been quite vocal about the difficulty of balancing their work and family responsibilities. They tell us more about the highs and lows of trying to have it all.

LEBO MASHILE

Activist and writer Lebogang Mashile is a household name. She’s been on our screens as a TV presenter and actress, and on the world’s stages as a performance poet and sought-after speaker. She’s also the mother of two boys.

What do you love about being a mom?

My children give me a renewed sense of faith and hope in what is possible every single day. Their love and optimism is inspiring and infectious. They inject light into my life with their playfulness.

What about your particular profession makes it difficult to be a working mom?

Being an artist often means lots of travel, irregular hours, erratic income, and basically working around the clock juggling multiple skills and projects at any given time. It means having to say “no” to demands on my time at work and at home.