Lifestyle

Marvel to unfurl next phase of movies this winter

11 May 2019 - 06:00 By AFP Relaxnews
'Avengers: Endgame' actors (L-R) Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson at an April 2019 event in Hollywood, California.
'Avengers: Endgame' actors (L-R) Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson at an April 2019 event in Hollywood, California.
Image: Valerie Macon / AFP

Want to know which Marvel movies are coming next? Disney CEO Bob Iger isn't ready to talk about it just yet, but says that more information is coming this winter, according to Variety.

That timeline places a more detailed Marvel Cinematic Universe announcement or series of announcements near or shortly after the release of July's Spider-Man: Far From Home and before the debut of streaming service Disney+ in December.

Speaking to investors during a regular quarterly earnings call, Iger teased "huge opportunities" and "many many different directions that we can go" - something that might relate to the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer.

Until then, there is already a fair amount of information about seven MCU projects in various states of development.

Sequels to Black Panther, Doctor Strange, a third Guardians of the Galaxy, an origin story for Avengers character Black Widow, and debuts for stellar superhuman race The Eternals and supreme martial artist Shang-Chi are all on the go, while a second Captain Marvel seems likely.

Of those, Black Widow and Shang-Chi are expected to begin filming in 2019.

Separately, Marvel Studios has announced theatrical releases for a total of eight mystery projects, setting out its intentions for May and November of 2020, February, May and November of 2021, and then February, May and July of 2022.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is to become the destination for Captain America spin-off The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and speculative animated series What If...? in 2019, Avengers: Age of Ultron spin-off WandaVision and Thor character solo outing Loki in 2020, and an undated Hawkeye series.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Disney+ streaming service sets November launch

Disney announced Thursday that its video streaming service would launch in the US in November, spotlighting its blockbuster-making studios as it ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Today's superheroes are too sugar-coated. Bring back Spawn

Back in the '90s, Spawn carved a scar into teenage minds everywhere
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Does 'Avengers: Endgame' live up to the hype?

This Marvel Studios epic will be the biggest movie of the year because it is as much a cultural moment as it is a moneyspinner
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. The world's confused: Is royal baby Archie a prince or not? Lifestyle
  2. All hail Archie, Earl of Riverdale: the best reactions to the royal baby's name Lifestyle
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Met Gala The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Trevor Noah, this is what you should have worn to the Met Gala The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WATCH | He's too cute! Get your first glimpse of the royal baby Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X