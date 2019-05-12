Could your smartphone habits be killing your sex life?

A few weeks ago, I had a rude awakening. It was 11.45pm on a Friday and I was in bed with my beloved, paying him no attention. I'd just spent an hour reading friends' Facebook posts, with the occasional detour to browse '50s frocks on eBay. My other half was focused on a laptop trawl through political opinion pieces with which he violently disagreed.