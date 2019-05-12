Theatre Review

John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' feels like an old-school political play

The combination of three legends of the SA stage - John Kani, Antony Sher and Janice Honeyman - makes for bankable theatre, writes Mary Corrigall

The combination of three legends of the SA stage - John Kani, Antony Sher and Janice Honeyman - makes for bankable theatre