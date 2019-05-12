Prince Harry, Meghan pay tribute to all mothers

Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to all mothers on Sunday, when the Duchess of Sussex's native United States celebrates Mother's Day, by honouring and celebrating "past, present, mothers-to-be and those lost but forever remembered".

Writing alongside a picture of the couple's new baby Archie's feet, they said: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered."

"We honour and celebrate each and every one of you," they wrote on their official Instagram account.