Humour
Sex & the miracle of the two-minute man
It's amazing that heterosexual females are still willing to subject themselves to the perpetual disappointment that comes with sharing a bed with a man
12 May 2019 - 00:07
It's amazing that heterosexual females are still willing to subject themselves to the perpetual disappointment that comes with sharing a bed with a man
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.