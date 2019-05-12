The A-Listers
SOCIALS | Between the covers, Nigeria's Ice Prince dreams of a shiny plastic tartan prince
12 May 2019 - 00:00
He has a million more followers than Bonang on Instagram, but the West African hip-hop artist who calls himself Ice Prince Zamani does have something in common with our queen of champopo: he's also released a book
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.