The big dreams of Coronationville's little drum majorettes
Beneath the sequins and shiny white boots, these pre-teen drum majorettes are dedicated athletes who aspire to greatness, but most have to overcome financial hurdles first
12 May 2019 - 00:13
Beneath the sequins and shiny white boots, these pre-teen drum majorettes are dedicated athletes who aspire to greatness, but most have to overcome financial hurdles first
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.