WATCH | 'It: Chapter Two' trailer links old and new age

12 May 2019 - 06:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Pennywise returns, but so do his Losers Club foes, in 'It: Chapter Two.'
Twenty-seven years on from the events of runaway horror hit It, Loser's Club heroine Beverly brings her childhood friends back to town to stop creepy clown Pennywise once and for all.

Jessica Chastain's Beverly anchors the first trailer for September 2019 horror movie It: Chapter Two.

Now a successful fashion designer, she's joined by the remaining members of a reconvened Losers Club.

There's horror novelist Bill (James McAvoy, Split), radio DJ Richie (Bill Hader, Trainwreck), local librarian Mike (Old Spice guy Isiah Mustafa, Shadowhunters), architect Ben (Jay Ryan, Top of the Lake), limo business boss Eddie (James Ransone, Sinister) and accountant Stanley (Andy Bean, Here and Now).

They're back in the remote town of Derry to deal with the return of Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), an evil entity active every 27 years.

This first look contains plenty of callbacks to the first film sprinkled throughout, not least Beverly's old apartment figuring in the trailer's first scene; the elderly Mrs. Kirsch's chest wound, a giant lumberjack statue, that immense volume of blood, and an enormous sewer pipe among them.

Along with Bill Skarsgård, the first movie's younger cast also return as the main characters' younger selves, while Andy Muschietti retains his director's role.

Released in September 2017, It: Chapter One accumulated $700m (about R9.9bn) at the international box office, becoming one of the most successful R-rated movies of all time in the process.

It: Chapter Two is due to begin its international launch the week of September 6, 2019.

