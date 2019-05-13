Lifestyle

Girlfriend appreciation thread divides Mzansi, sparks talk on patriarchy

13 May 2019 - 13:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The messages have prompted conversations around patriarchy.
"This is an appreciation tweet for my girlfriend. I swear she is my number one supporter, I love you." This is what Twitter user @renekhobie captioned his divisive Twitter thread, in which he celebrated and appreciated his girlfriend.

What was viewed by some as the sweetest gesture of love and appreciation has been slammed and heavily criticised by others who spoke about patriarchy.

In the tweet, the user said he juggles part-time work and his studies, comes home late and said he gets through university thanks to his girlfriend who helps him study by waking him up and laying his study material for him, cooks for him and even makes his bed. 

"When I arrive, she always gives me the biggest hug and says 'king, your plate is in the microwave.' Today, she made me a spaghetti meal."

The tweet has so far received more than 27,000 likes, more than 1,000 comments and has been shared more than 8,000 times. An attempt by TimesLIVE to get a response from Reneke has so far been unsuccessful. 

Although he did mention that as much as she does all these things for him, "every day is her day" and he takes her out for movies once every week.

Some were not sold, while some congratulated the couple on their "solid relationship".

