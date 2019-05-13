Girlfriend appreciation thread divides Mzansi, sparks talk on patriarchy
"This is an appreciation tweet for my girlfriend. I swear she is my number one supporter, I love you." This is what Twitter user @renekhobie captioned his divisive Twitter thread, in which he celebrated and appreciated his girlfriend.
What was viewed by some as the sweetest gesture of love and appreciation has been slammed and heavily criticised by others who spoke about patriarchy.
In the tweet, the user said he juggles part-time work and his studies, comes home late and said he gets through university thanks to his girlfriend who helps him study by waking him up and laying his study material for him, cooks for him and even makes his bed.
"When I arrive, she always gives me the biggest hug and says 'king, your plate is in the microwave.' Today, she made me a spaghetti meal."
The tweet has so far received more than 27,000 likes, more than 1,000 comments and has been shared more than 8,000 times. An attempt by TimesLIVE to get a response from Reneke has so far been unsuccessful.
This is an appreciation thread for my girlfriend. I swear she is my number one supporter. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2LKR4p5EPq— The Biggest (@renekhobie) May 11, 2019
Although he did mention that as much as she does all these things for him, "every day is her day" and he takes her out for movies once every week.
Some were not sold, while some congratulated the couple on their "solid relationship".
“King your plate is in the microwave” pic.twitter.com/bF2OJcM0F8— Dean Daka (@dean_daka) May 11, 2019
Keneilwe can I camp here because I have a daughter whose a first year at university. I'm worried that our daughters r busy playing 'umakoti '— Unathi_Vuyi (@unathi_Vuyi) May 12, 2019
I understand acts of service but I don’t think that we live in a society where we can afford to look at them in isolation from other social concerns; particularly gender and power dynamics in gender and relationships.— Shezi (@Shezi_one) May 12, 2019
+That woman is young. Very young for all that responsibility.
This thread is so beautiful! Thank you for appreciating your Woman 🥰🥰🥰— Cailah Tatenda (@misscailah) May 11, 2019
I pray you do reciprocate all that he has given you now and afterwards— Mázì John Nduka (@jnduka) May 12, 2019
😭😭😭 I know this is you appreciating her but please add what you do for her in this thread because your girl is being judge based on one side of the relationship when people don't know the other. Also people are wishing for her parents to see this. If you don't mind share— Noxicorn 🦄 (@NoxoloWaiza) May 12, 2019