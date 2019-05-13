Help change the lives of orphans and vulnerable children by attending the Concert for Change

On Friday, May 31 Life Child is inviting you to invest in changing the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children by attending Life Child’s Concert for Change, featuring international jazz artist Lira, 2018 SA Idols winner Yanga, Cape Town’s pop sensation Jarrad Ricketts, as well as Heinz Winckler, ChrissyT and Kinetic IV.

Concert details:

Date: Friday, May 31 2019

Time: 7:30pm

Venue: 30 Main Road, Sea Point, Three Anchor Bay

Ticket price: R150 general admission or R250 VIP entrance at Computicket.

VIP access: Enjoy special access to our VIP lounge with refreshments prior to the event as well as the opportunity to meet and greet the artists.

Concert for Change is fundraising for Life Child which exists to reach orphaned and vulnerable children and restore communities for generational change in Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and SA. More than 1,200 children are currently being helped within primary schools, preschools, our children’s village and emergency safety homes.

Visit lifechild.org to find out more about the work of Life Child.

This article was paid for by Life Child.