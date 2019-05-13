Lifestyle

WATCH | Tito Mboweni's meal prep leaves SA in stitches

13 May 2019 - 11:35 By Unathi Nkanjeni

From minister of finance to independent chef? Could this be Tito Mboweni's next move?

While the country was waiting for the Independent Electoral Commission to wrap up the national and provincial elections on Saturday, the finance minister was revealing his culinary skills.

Mboweni posted a step-by-step process of how to make his "simple" chicken stew, and Twitter was here for it.

Here's how Mboweni prepares his simple chicken stew:

Some Twitter users, including chef Siba Mtongana, questioned Mboweni's ingredient choices and the final product.

MORE

Cook like you have a Michelin star: 10 tips from chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

SA's chef golden boy reveals handy hints and the essential tools that'll help you take your cooking game to the next level
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE | Butter chicken curry

This popular (and delicious!) Malay dish; it's ideal for serving for special occasions when you need to cater for a crowd
Lifestyle
1 day ago

RECIPE | Dhaltjies (chilli bites)

Dhaltjies are the perfect party food as they're quick and easy to make and you get a lot out of one batch. These spicy bites also pair wonderfully ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town ranked one of the most Instagrammable cities in the world Travel
  2. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Met Gala The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. SA celebs' kids dish about their famous moms Lifestyle
  4. Marvel to unfurl next phase of movies this winter Lifestyle
  5. Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X