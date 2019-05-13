WATCH | Tito Mboweni's meal prep leaves SA in stitches
From minister of finance to independent chef? Could this be Tito Mboweni's next move?
While the country was waiting for the Independent Electoral Commission to wrap up the national and provincial elections on Saturday, the finance minister was revealing his culinary skills.
Mboweni posted a step-by-step process of how to make his "simple" chicken stew, and Twitter was here for it.
Here's how Mboweni prepares his simple chicken stew:
Come with me as I prepare a simple chicken stew for dinner! Cutting up garlic! pic.twitter.com/CvPk3cxMuD— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 11, 2019
Now preparing the green and red pepper! pic.twitter.com/o6rcDWdeul— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 11, 2019
Preparing onions! Peeled, wash them first! Then cut them! pic.twitter.com/hUcolWXm70— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 11, 2019
Now the chicken has been stuffed with all the ingredients plus a a bit of spices, salt and olive oil. Here we go. Later!! pic.twitter.com/wEj2O8Ryzi— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 11, 2019
Here we go! This is how I do it! Independent chef!! pic.twitter.com/HUVGzwy4O0— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 11, 2019
Somebody suggested that I add carrots. So, here we go. Will be done in 30! Can’t wait. Chicken is done. We are nearing the end of our beautiful journey, my dear friends. The anticipated end is in sight! pic.twitter.com/HjYYvsU5Uv— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 11, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen, comrades and friends, I hereby present to you, the final delicious chicken stew ala Makgobaskloof..Yummy! pic.twitter.com/IKTPSMXL3z— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 11, 2019
Some Twitter users, including chef Siba Mtongana, questioned Mboweni's ingredient choices and the final product.
😱😳😭 I’ll intervene for sure. 🤣 this an emergency situation....but did you see the Dijon mustard on the side. 🤣 Classic. Yhooo I’m Deeed— Siba Mtongana (@SibaMtongana) May 12, 2019
Lmao!!!!! The joke is on us for camping on the TL 😂🤣. This is good night comrades and friends 🙃— 👑 Kween Sabali 👑 (@Miss_Realist) May 11, 2019
You boiled chicken for four hours and called it a stew. pic.twitter.com/M7RvhlrwuN— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) May 11, 2019