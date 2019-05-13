WATCH | Tito Mboweni's meal prep leaves SA in stitches

From minister of finance to independent chef? Could this be Tito Mboweni's next move?

While the country was waiting for the Independent Electoral Commission to wrap up the national and provincial elections on Saturday, the finance minister was revealing his culinary skills.

Mboweni posted a step-by-step process of how to make his "simple" chicken stew, and Twitter was here for it.

Here's how Mboweni prepares his simple chicken stew: