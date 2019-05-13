Will Cersei die? 'Game of Thrones' fans think so
Three of the best GoT fan theories about how Cersei Lannister could be killed, one of which could pan out in Monday's new episode
SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for seasons 2, 3, 6 and 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.
The Battle of the Long Night against the White Walkers may be done and dusted, but there's another big battle brewing on Game of Thrones — the battle of the queens.
There's only room on the Iron Throne for one fierce queen, so some fans think that either Cersei Lannister or Daenerys Targaryen will have to perish in order for the other to triumph. Many are convinced that it'll be Cersei who'll meet her maker.
Here are three of the best GoT fan theories about how this could happen, one of which might pan out in Monday's episode:
JAMIE OR TYRION LANNISTER WILL KILL CERSEI
During season 5, Maggy the Frog makes a prophecy that Cersei will marry a king and bear three children. However, the show leaves out another part of the prophecy that appears in the books.
According to Mashable it reads: "… the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you".
Valonqar translates to "little brother" in Valyrian, which means the prophecy could be referring to Tyrion Lannister. However, although Jamie Lannister and Cersei are twins, he's technically the younger sibling and so also qualifies to be "the valonqar".
ARYA STARK WILL TICK CERSEI OFF HER LIST
Small but deadly, Arya Stark has trained to be a faceless assassin. This means she can double as anyone who is dead by wearing their face like a mask.
Some fans think Arya will kill Jamie so that she can masquerade as Cersei's beloved brother in order to get close enough to kill her. This ties in nicely with the valonqar prophecy outlined above.
Whether or not Arya disguises herself as Jaime, many believe she'll be the one to take Cersei down simply because the villainous queen has green eyes.
#AryaStark prophecy— Dra. Morocha (@Kikamorox) May 3, 2019
Brown eyes, blue eyes and green eyes #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9sffhmvac3
In a recent episode, Melisandre (AKA the magical Red Woman) reminded Arya of a prophecy she had made about her many seasons ago:
Arya: "You said I’d shut many eyes forever. You were right about that too."
Melisandre: "Brown eyes, green eyes, and blue eyes."
CERSEI WILL KILL HERSELF
The evil queen has already shown she'd rather die than be forced to give up the Iron Throne. In season 2, when Cersei thought the Battle of the Blackwater had been lost, she was poised to poison herself and her son, Tommen, rather than be captured alive by her enemies. If, during the war against Daenerys, she sees her defeat is inevitable, it stands to reason she would do the same.
How would she kill herself?
YouTuber Bridge4 points out that Cersei has often been filmed looking out of a window in the Red Keep. He sees this as a hint that she'll commit suicide in the same way Tommen did in season 6, by jumping from one of the fortress' windows.
Something Cersei said in season 3 also reinforces this theory: "If it weren't for my children, I'd have thrown myself from the highest window in the Red Keep."
• Additional reporting by staff reporter