Will Cersei die? 'Game of Thrones' fans think so

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for seasons 2, 3, 6 and 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.

The Battle of the Long Night against the White Walkers may be done and dusted, but there's another big battle brewing on Game of Thrones — the battle of the queens.

There's only room on the Iron Throne for one fierce queen, so some fans think that either Cersei Lannister or Daenerys Targaryen will have to perish in order for the other to triumph. Many are convinced that it'll be Cersei who'll meet her maker.

Here are three of the best GoT fan theories about how this could happen, one of which might pan out in Monday's episode: