A global introduction and meeting granny: A timeline of Baby Sussex
Various media reports by Haper's Bazaar, Elle and Daily Express reveal that Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have officially met their new-born nephew, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday last week.
From global introductions to meeting the family, here's what happened with baby Archie so far.
Baby Archie is born
After waiting for what seemed like forever, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their baby had arrived. The post, which received over 2 million likes, saw the couple get thousands of congratulatory messages from people all over the world.
View this post on Instagram
Prince Harry announces the news
Prince Harry spoke to the media for the first time as a father. "I am very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing great."
He also expressed appreciation for women, who like Meghan, have gone through the experience of giving birth. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."
View this post on Instagram
Meghan, Prince Harry introduce baby Archie
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex debuted their first-ever public appearance as a family to introduce their son to the world. Meghan Markle described Archie as a good baby who has a soft temperament, and that she was delighted to have the "two best guys in the world".
View this post on Instagram
The Queen meets baby Archie
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland, who was present during the birth of Archie, joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in introducing him to The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh six days after he was born.
View this post on Instagram
Mother's Day
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday and took to Instagram to pay tribute to mothers from countries which also observed the day as such. "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be and those lost but forever remembered."
View this post on Instagram
