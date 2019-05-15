A global introduction and meeting granny: A timeline of Baby Sussex

Various media reports by Haper's Bazaar, Elle and Daily Express reveal that Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have officially met their new-born nephew, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday last week.

From global introductions to meeting the family, here's what happened with baby Archie so far.

Baby Archie is born

After waiting for what seemed like forever, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their baby had arrived. The post, which received over 2 million likes, saw the couple get thousands of congratulatory messages from people all over the world.