SA's Nonzwakazi to perform to millions at Eurovision Song Contest

SA songstress Nonzwakazi is ready to wow the world as she makes her international debut at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18.

The planet’s largest music competition, this four-day event will be broadcast to an audience of hundreds of millions worldwide.

This prestigious gig is part of Nonzwakazi’s prize for winning the 2019 AfriMusic Song Contest, a competition which gives songwriters from across Africa the chance to show off their unique talents.

Despite feeling a bit overwhelmed about performing in front of a massive global audience, Nonzwakazi is ready to fly the SA flag high at Eurovision. She tells us more.

What are you looking forward to the most about travelling to Tel Aviv?

I’m looking forward to representing Africa for what the continent is truly is. I think the most important thing is to make sure that the minute I get on the Eurovision stage, everyone can just tell that “Wow, Africa is really beautiful”.

Are you more nervous or excited about performing on the Eurovision stage?

I don’t want to lie, I’m more nervous. Sometimes I think about it and then I just start sweating.

You won the 2019 AfriMusic Song Contest with your original song, Phakama Mbokodo (Rise Woman), which you’ll be singing on the Eurovision stage. Tell us about the inspiration behind this song.

I wanted to write a song that was going to be a motivational song for women from different backgrounds. So a woman who is a CEO can relate to the song [as well as] a mom who is trying hard to make ends meet for her family.