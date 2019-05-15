Social media has been 'terrible' for my generation, says Selena Gomez

American pop icon-turned-actress Selena Gomez warned Wednesday that social media had been "terrible" for her generation, saying she tried to set a good example for her 150 million followers on Instagram.

Speaking after her politically charged zombie flick, Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die, opened the Cannes film festival, Gomez said the tools that helped make her famous were destructive in the wrong hands.

"I think that our world is going through a lot obviously. What Jim (Jarmusch) gestured to in the film is that social media has really been terrible for my generation," said Gomez, 26.

Her comments come as a Malaysian teenager took her own life after posting a poll to Instagram poll asking if she should live or die.

The 16-year-old from Kuching in eastern Sarawak state died after posting the poll Monday on the Facebook-owned platform.