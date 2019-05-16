Lifestyle

430,000 furious 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8

16 May 2019 - 18:07 By Staff reporter
Arya Stark in a scene from the controversial fifth episode of 'Game of Thrones' season 8.
Arya Stark in a scene from the controversial fifth episode of 'Game of Thrones' season 8.
Image: Showmax

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense," reads a online petition started by a disgruntled Game of Thrones fan who is calling for HBO to remake season 8.

More than 430,000 people have signed the petition so far, which reflects how many fans are disappointed with the way their favourite show seems to be rushing towards its conclusion.

Social media has been awash with negative comments about the new series, particularly after last week's penultimate episode, The Bells

To squeeze everything into just six — albeit longer than normal — episodes, some fans have accused the writers of taking shortcuts with characters' story arcs and killing off key characters without much fanfare. 

"David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (ie the books) to fall back on," reads the petition. 

Will Benioff and Weiss redeem themselves by treating viewers to a spectacular finale? We'll find out when the final episode airs on Monday.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Who will win the 'Game of Thrones'? We weigh up the contenders' chances

Jon and Daenerys aren't the only ones who could end up taking the Iron Throne in the final episode of 'Game of Thrones'
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Oops! Did you spot the stray takeaway coffee cup in 'Game of Thrones'?

Starbucks in Westeros? Coffee cup cameos in 'GoT' set blunder
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Spoiler etiquette: how NOT to ruin 'Game of Thrones' for everyone else

You don’t want to be the one who gives the game away
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. What KFC says about KZN student who 'conned' them out of free chicken for a year Food
  2. Marijuana 'tampons' developed to stop intense pain Health & Sex
  3. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's meal prep leaves SA in stitches Lifestyle
  4. New Corolla hatch: finally a Toyota that can rival the Golf Lifestyle
  5. A Norway cruise will dazzle you - even if the Northern Lights don't appear Travel

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X