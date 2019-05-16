430,000 furious 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8
"This series deserves a final season that makes sense," reads a online petition started by a disgruntled Game of Thrones fan who is calling for HBO to remake season 8.
More than 430,000 people have signed the petition so far, which reflects how many fans are disappointed with the way their favourite show seems to be rushing towards its conclusion.
Social media has been awash with negative comments about the new series, particularly after last week's penultimate episode, The Bells.
To squeeze everything into just six — albeit longer than normal — episodes, some fans have accused the writers of taking shortcuts with characters' story arcs and killing off key characters without much fanfare.
The #GameOfThrones writers throwing all that character development out the window. pic.twitter.com/W3AFBkOsRW— R Y▲N H▲Y (@horrorengine) May 13, 2019
I don’t see any lies. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QEzxOJcEPs— Bryan Kirby (@bryankirbyy98) May 13, 2019
Saw one of the greatest TV villains get squished by a rock and#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jOoXn1OcsI— Gabriela Valentin (@GabyPValentin) May 13, 2019
"David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (ie the books) to fall back on," reads the petition.
Will Benioff and Weiss redeem themselves by treating viewers to a spectacular finale? We'll find out when the final episode airs on Monday.