Hip-hop artists ranked: Who has the largest vocabulary?

Ever wondered where your favourite rappers rank by the number of unique words used in their lyrics?

Well, data scientist and coder Matt Daniels plugged in the lyrics of more than 85 rappers and crunched the numbers to come up with an interactive ranking.

The ranking is based on how large their vocabularies are, as plotted against the Bard and Herman Melville's seminal novel, Moby Dick. You can check out the results here.

This project was originally published in 2014 and was updated in January 2019 with new lyrics data and 75 additional artists, including Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Migos and 21 Savage.