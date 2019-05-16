Who will win the 'Game of Thrones'? We weigh up the contenders' chances

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains major spoilers for 'Game of Thrones'.

The last five episodes of the final season of Game of Thrones have been a roller-coaster of shock, disappointment and any other emotion you care to think of, and yet we still have no real clue of how the show will end.

Here's which major characters are still standing, after King's Landing was reduced to ashes, who might be in with a shot of claiming the Iron Throne.

DAENERYS TARGARYEN

It's safe to say Daenerys Targaryen sits on the Iron Throne right now - that's if the Red Keep's throne room survived her fiery destruction of King's Landing.

Either way, the Mother of Dragons' decent into madness and slaughter of thousands of innocents has surely made it improbable that she'll end up ruling the Seven Kingdoms.