Life lessons as #IShouldHaveKnown-That dominates Twitter
Tweeps took a long hard look at their lives, the decisions they have and haven't made and lessons they have learnt as they shared what they wish they knew when they were younger and didn't know any better.
From romantic relationships to family relations and money, these are the responses they had to the hash tag #IshouldHaveKnownThat. While some are hilarious, others are just plain sad.
#IShouldHaveKnownThat i shouldn't have introduced her to my "Friend" who drives a G.T.I🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/pjNQAheT8d— Shaun Tech (NEW ACC) (@ShaunTech97) May 16, 2019
#IShouldHaveKnownThat my late mother taught me everything I know except the most important one of them all how to live without her— La_Gracia (@reitu2) May 16, 2019
#IShouldHaveKnownThat marriage is not synonymous with happiness.— Papa B (@PapaB65613425) May 16, 2019
#ishouldhaveknownthat starting a relationship out of pity it's an emotional blackmail..— As2Penny™ (@Lavas_K1) May 16, 2019
#IShouldHaveKnownThat supporting#babes wodumo was waist nxxxxx pic.twitter.com/wx4d3F1zLC— selby xhala (@XhalaSelby) May 16, 2019
#IShouldHaveKnownThat matric after life is not as easy as they say😭😭😭— Sphee_Saw (@Sphee_Saw) May 16, 2019
#IShouldHaveKnownThat when mom warned me about boys/men she wasn't joking y'all😢😣— Zeenah_Zee (@ImzinahZ) May 16, 2019
•Not everyone you love loves you back— Elisabeth Rowling (@authorE_Rowling) May 16, 2019
•The ones you thought you could trust are the closest to stab you in the back
•To judge by actions and not trust with words#trust #honesty #love
#IShouldHaveKnownThat