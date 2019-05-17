Mourning Grumpy Cat with memes: RIP & thanks for all the LOLs

The internet has lost one of its brightest, furriest and sulkiest stars; it was announced on Friday that Grumpy Cat had died at age 7.

The first photo of the frowning feline, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, was posted online in 2012. Hers was the face that launched a thousand memes, and she soon found worldwide fame among social media users who appreciated her sour sense of humour.