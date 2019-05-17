Mourning Grumpy Cat with memes: RIP & thanks for all the LOLs
The internet has lost one of its brightest, furriest and sulkiest stars; it was announced on Friday that Grumpy Cat had died at age 7.
The first photo of the frowning feline, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, was posted online in 2012. Hers was the face that launched a thousand memes, and she soon found worldwide fame among social media users who appreciated her sour sense of humour.
As her owners said on Twitter, "Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough."
So brush away those tears, and let these classic Grumpy Cat memes cheer you up. After all Grumpy Cat would want you to smile - not!
#grumpycat being a grumpy cat.#zombies#MEMES pic.twitter.com/1PugUI7ha5— 🧟♀️🧟♂️ New Zombies 🧟♂️🧟♀️ (@NewZombieComics) July 21, 2017
RIP Grumpy Cat 😢 Raising a glass of milk to Tardar Sauce! 🥛 pic.twitter.com/QlLgvR0ZSP— Maylin (@MaylinBtw) May 17, 2019
RIP #grumpycat Long may the Grumpy Cat memes live pic.twitter.com/Fdl4nENYN8— MashaTheCat (@MashaCatModel) May 17, 2019