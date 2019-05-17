Lifestyle

Mourning Grumpy Cat with memes: RIP & thanks for all the LOLs

17 May 2019 - 15:25 By Staff reporter
Grumpy Cat makes her Broadway debut in 'Cats' on at The Neil Simon Theatre on September 30 2016 in New York City.
Image: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The internet has lost one of its brightest, furriest and sulkiest stars; it was announced on Friday that Grumpy Cat had died at age 7.

The first photo of the frowning feline, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, was posted online in 2012. Hers was the face that launched a thousand memes, and she soon found worldwide fame among social media users who appreciated her sour sense of humour.

As her owners said on Twitter, "Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough."

So brush away those tears, and let these classic Grumpy Cat memes cheer you up. After all Grumpy Cat would want you to smile - not! 

