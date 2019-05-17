Someone just paid R1.3bn for a shiny steel 'Rabbit' by artist Jeff Koons

A sculpture by American artist Jeff Koons sold on Wednesday for $91.1 million (about R1.3bn) at an auction organised by Christie's in New York - a record price for a living artist.

Rabbit, a stainless steel casting of an inflatable rabbit, was the star of the auction house's sale and overtook the previous record set by British painter David Hockney's Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), which sold last November at Christie's for $90.3 million.

It was a return to the top for Koons, 64, whose Balloon Dog (Orange) for five years held the record for highest price reached at auction for a living artist after its 2013 sale for $58.4 million.

The selling price of Rabbit was only $80 million, but once commissions and fees were added, the final total rose to $91.075 million.

In an unusual turn for an art auction at this price range, the buyer of Rabbit was actually in the room during the sale.

Wednesday's milestone came two years after Christie's in New York set the record for most expensive work of art known to have been sold with the sale of Leonardo de Vinci's Salvator Mundi for $450 million (about R6.4bn).