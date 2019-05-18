Meghan Markle is officially a princess, but you can't call her Princess Meghan

While the Duchess of Sussex is getting to grips with being a new mom to her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the world has been inspecting his birth certificate.

There are two details about the little royal's mom on this certificate that have been garnering attention.

The first is that Meghan Markle's name is actually Rachel Meghan Markle. Why does she go by her middle name? Apparently it's the one her parents have called her since birth, reports The Express.