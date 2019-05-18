Lifestyle

Meghan Markle is officially a princess, but you can't call her Princess Meghan

18 May 2019 - 09:50 By Staff reporter
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, poses with her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at Windsor Castle on May 8 2019 in Windsor, England.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While the Duchess of Sussex is getting to grips with being a new mom to her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the world has been inspecting his birth certificate.

There are two details about the little royal's mom on this certificate that have been garnering attention.

The first is that Meghan Markle's name is actually Rachel Meghan Markle. Why does she go by her middle name? Apparently it's the one her parents have called her since birth, reports The Express

The second is her occupation, which is listed as "Princess of the United Kingdom". But if her official job is being a princess, and she's married to a prince, why isn't she known as Princess Meghan?

When Meghan married Prince Harry she earned the right to style herself as a princess using her husband's title and name. "Think of it as a somewhat more elaborate version of the tradition of women taking their husband's last names," explains Town and Country Magazine.

This means Meghan is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. But, because she's a princess by marriage, not by blood, it's technically not correct to call her Princess Meghan. Only those born into the royal family can simply add the title to their first name (think Princess Charlotte).

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

