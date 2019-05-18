Lifestyle

WATCH | A gay Batwoman? New series puts a fresh spin on the superhero

18 May 2019 - 06:00 By AFP Relaxnews

The CW has unleashed the first trailer for its Batwoman series, starring Australian actress Ruby Rose as the caped crusader in female form.

The show follows the common theme of a central hero fighting crime, but will make history with the debut of Rose as the first openly gay lead character - male or female - of a live-action superhero series (via Deadline).

Also starring Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten and Dougray Scott, Batwoman follows Kate Kane - an out lesbian and highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a whole lot of attitude - as she transforms from angsty rebel into the city's saving grace.

The robust trailer, which runs at just over three-minutes, introduces Jacob Kane - head of private security firm Crows Private Security - and his feisty daughter, a cousin to Bruce Wayne, who has gone in the midst of a crime wave when the adventure begins.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Why actress Ruby Rose is ditching leather for denim

The Australian celeb talks about being Batwoman, her fashion sense and starring in the new G-Star Raw S/S '19 campaign
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Marvel to unfurl next phase of movies this winter

Want to know which Marvel movies are coming next? Disney CEO Bob Iger isn't ready to talk about it just yet, but says that more information is coming ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'Flowers' is an unexpected dark comedy about depression

This British series explores mental-health issues and their destablising influence on a family. Put your phone away while watching this one
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. What KFC says about KZN student who 'conned' them out of free chicken for a year Food
  2. Who will win the 'Game of Thrones'? We weigh up the contenders' chances Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | 'OMG, it's still alive!': 'Dead' wild dog escapes lion's jaws Travel
  4. 5 interesting facts we discovered from royal baby Archie's birth certificate Lifestyle
  5. 830,000 furious 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X