WATCH | A gay Batwoman? New series puts a fresh spin on the superhero

The CW has unleashed the first trailer for its Batwoman series, starring Australian actress Ruby Rose as the caped crusader in female form.

The show follows the common theme of a central hero fighting crime, but will make history with the debut of Rose as the first openly gay lead character - male or female - of a live-action superhero series (via Deadline).

Also starring Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten and Dougray Scott, Batwoman follows Kate Kane - an out lesbian and highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a whole lot of attitude - as she transforms from angsty rebel into the city's saving grace.

The robust trailer, which runs at just over three-minutes, introduces Jacob Kane - head of private security firm Crows Private Security - and his feisty daughter, a cousin to Bruce Wayne, who has gone in the midst of a crime wave when the adventure begins.