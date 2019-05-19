IN PICTURES | 6 key 'Game of Thrones' characters, then & now

JON SNOW

WHEN WE FIRST MET Jon, he was a sensitive young man with a strong moral compass who lived on the fringes of the Stark family. As the bastard son of Eddard ‘Ned’ Stark, he never truly felt welcome at Winterfell, which is one of the reasons he signed up for The Night Watch.

NOW: Jon is no longer an outsider at Winterfell, in fact he’s been embraced by the people of the North — they’ve proclaimed him king. He’s still sensitive and still has a strong moral compass, which is why many would like to see him as King of the Seven Kingdoms too, but he doesn't want the crown.

He's also no longer a bastard. He's discovered that his true parentage — he’s the legitimate child of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark — means he has a stronger claim to the Iron Throne than his former lover (and biological aunt), Daenerys Targaryen.