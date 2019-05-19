'It will be like losing a part of myself': 'GoT' fans mourn end of hit series

There have been quizzes, dinners, dress-up evenings, 3am wake-up calls, office debates, books, blogs, games, social media posts and much more ... but at 3am tomorrow it will be game over.

That's when Game of Thrones fans can watch the sixth and final episode of the eighth and final series of the most expensive TV drama ever made.

"It will be like losing a part of myself," said Fazielah Williams of Sea Point, in Cape Town. She said she had dedicated 10 years of her life to the show, and has more Thrones apparel "than should be allowed".

"I will grieve the loss of this huge part of my life for a very long time. So much of my identity and friendships are wrapped up in the Game of Thrones."

Hout Bay resident Leonie Mollentze said she had spent 10 years reading George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy novels and watching the TV series. Mollentze calls herself a "superfan" who has "lived the story, characters and magic since the beginning".

Lifestyle blogger Lelo Boyana began watching the first seven series only in February in anticipation of the final season, "putting aside three weeks to watch and watch it after work", and going to bed at 2am.

She woke at 3am to watch the first two episodes of season eight but decided 5am was more palatable, as long as she checked her phone and social media only afterwards, to avoid spoilers.