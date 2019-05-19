It's silly, admits frustrated fan behind viral 'Game of Thrones' petition

When a disgruntled Game of Thrones fan started an online petition calling for HBO to remake the show's final season with "competent writers", he certainly wasn't expecting over a million people to sign it.

And, it turns out, he doesn't think that "people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series" either.

So why did he do it? The fan, a man from Texas who goes by the screen name Dylan D., posted an explanation on Change.org, saying it was his way of venting his frustration and disappointment over the way Game of Thrones was hurtling towards its conclusion.