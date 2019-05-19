Soweto-born dancer Andile Ndlovu in running for prestigious 'Ballet Oscar'
'Things like this don't happen to people - especially not to Africans'
19 May 2019 - 00:00
As a boy growing up in Soweto in the early 1990s, Andile Ndlovu dreamt of being a soccer star.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.