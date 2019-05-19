'Six figures for a campaign': SA's YouTube vloggers are coining it

Felix Kjellberg made $15.5m (about R220m) last year from playing computer games. Impressive, but not as notable as a seven-year-old boy named Ryan Kaji who made the equivalent of about R311m for reviewing toys.

The two are among the world's richest vloggers, who entertain millions of fans by doing fairly mundane things on their YouTube channels. Their engaging personalities help them rack up millions in advertising and endorsement deals along the way.

South Africans are a long way off these revenues, but some are able to make a living off their YouTube channels.

SA's top earning YouTuber Dan Mace, 29, has more than 700,000 subscribers to his channel and makes up to $50,000 (about R720k) a video, according to his brand manager, Jonah Lewis.

Mace is a Cape Town filmmaker living in New York. His channel features original content centred on his travels as an African in the US. The narratives are full of humour and beautiful imaginary and are endorsed by big brands such as Google, YouTube, TEDx, Amazon, FNB and Roxy.

Lewis said Mace would not speak to the Sunday Times unless offered an exclusive interview, but other South African YouTubers were more accommodating.