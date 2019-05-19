WATCH | The teaser trailer for the last-ever episode of 'Game of Thrones'

HBO has released a teaser trailer for the much-anticipated final episode of 'Game of Thrones', which will air in the US on Sunday, and on Monday in SA.

The trailer gives little away, showing only that King's Landing has been reduced to ashes and that certain key characters, namely Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister and Arya Stark, are still alive.

While the Mother of Dragons may have taken the Iron Throne by "fire and blood", she may not be able to keep it. Here's who else could be a contender for the crown.