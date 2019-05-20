How to talk about the 'Game of Thrones' finale without giving spoilers

You've waited eight seasons for this moment, the moment when you finally find out who will sit on the Iron Throne (we assume there will be one after the fire and brimstone of the previous episode).

You've watched the finale. You've rooted for your favourites and probably shed a tear or two — or cheered — as they kicked the bucket (or ended up roasted alive). Now you're desperate to discuss it with someone — a colleague, a friend or even an Uber driver would do.

But how do you talk the Game of Thrones finale without spoiling the plot for everyone else around you?

While finding a sound-proof room to talk in is the ultimate prize, that's not always possible. So here are five handy tips to help you have those all-important discussions without giving anything away:

1. HAVE THEY WATCHED IT?

Most important step: make sure whoever you're going to talk to has actually watched the episode. Walk over with an excited, manic look in your eye. Ask simply "Have you ...?" and if they follow with a sharp "No!" then that's a not-so-subtle hint to end the conversation right there.