All the best reactions to the 'Game of Thrones' finale

21 May 2019 - 06:00 By Staff reporter
Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from the last episode of 'Game of Thrones'.
Image: Helen Sloan/HBO

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for the finale of season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.

That's it, it's officially the end of an era. As the credits to the last-ever episode of Game of Thrones rolled, fans took to social media to express their feelings about the outcome of one of the world's most popular TV shows.

Many were disappointed:

Particularly with the writers' choice of crowning Bran Stark king of the Seven — make that Six — Kingdoms:

Others loved the way things turned out:

A few are even hoping for a spin off:

And, they might get their wish. The Telegraph reports that George RR Martin, the creator of the books on which Game of Thrones is based, is working on a pilot for a GoT prequel starring Naomi Watts.

According to HBO, the prequel will be set thousands of years before the current series takes place and will tell the story of "the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour". It promises to reveal "horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history" and "the true origin of the White Walkers".

