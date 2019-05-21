All the best reactions to the 'Game of Thrones' finale
SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for the finale of season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.
That's it, it's officially the end of an era. As the credits to the last-ever episode of Game of Thrones rolled, fans took to social media to express their feelings about the outcome of one of the world's most popular TV shows.
Many were disappointed:
I kinda wish it ended here#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4wCpuCZPu2— مریم پارسا (@MeryemParsa) May 20, 2019
You did your best bro. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uRWBiSFbPe— 🥰Tiffany🧚🏻♀️ (@Treekamol) May 20, 2019
The feeling I get when I realize I wasted 72 hours and 16 minutes of my life, just to hear “why do you think I travelled all this way”. #shame #GOTSeasonFinale #gotanygoodwriters pic.twitter.com/Dxa93iXFUd— Griffin Srednick (@griff_srednick) May 20, 2019
The writers after the season finale...... #GOTFinale #gameofthrones #GOTSeasonFinale pic.twitter.com/TyKMHCrt8P— MJB222 (@MJB2221) May 20, 2019
WHO MADE THIS?😂😂 #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/30N7Q78YYT— dianagrey (@dianagreyyy) May 20, 2019
What everyone needs after watching season eight of #GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/LXrnhcnny0— Con (@ConnCFC) May 20, 2019
Particularly with the writers' choice of crowning Bran Stark king of the Seven — make that Six — Kingdoms:
when u didn't contribute to group project and still got an A #GoT #GOTFinale pic.twitter.com/B0v7YQoFDO— edouard (@edouard67948532) May 20, 2019
So learning about the parentage of Aegon Targaryen...waste of time? Didn't even come up for consideration? #GOTSeasonFinale #GOT pic.twitter.com/XnGGsX3QJs— TDV, First of Her Name... (@dowellvest) May 20, 2019
Tyrion : Who has a better story than Bran?— Mad Sweeney ☘️ (@huezy) May 20, 2019
Me :#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zZP7XtOcwE
yara after sansa declares the north its own kingdom:— B𓃵 (@bvbvker) May 20, 2019
#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/BvIJAe1ZCo
Others loved the way things turned out:
I think we all got the ending we deserved. #GameOfThrones #GOTSeasonFinale pic.twitter.com/k8JNAhCH8m— Red Molly McSheisty (@iopsychdr) May 20, 2019
Jon finally pets ghost. The world is finally a better place. #gameofthrones #Ghost pic.twitter.com/iDJUtgXgli— 💜 (@Rkivebangtan) May 20, 2019
Me trying to figure out why everyone is so upset #GamesOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/fuXSv2tfoN— Megan Jones (@meganjones2017) May 20, 2019
A few are even hoping for a spin off:
West of Westeros is a spin-off I’d watch.— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 20, 2019
#GOTSeasonFinale #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4bwZyQGSww
When gendry hears Arya is going west #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HPJThZVt0E— لیلا حسیناکبر (@LeilaHuseinakbr) May 20, 2019
And, they might get their wish. The Telegraph reports that George RR Martin, the creator of the books on which Game of Thrones is based, is working on a pilot for a GoT prequel starring Naomi Watts.
According to HBO, the prequel will be set thousands of years before the current series takes place and will tell the story of "the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour". It promises to reveal "horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history" and "the true origin of the White Walkers".