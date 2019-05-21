How GoT actresses bid farewell to the fierce women of Westeros

Lifestyle

Sophie Turner plays the role of Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones'.
Image: HBO

SPOILER ALERT! This social media posts in this article contains spoilers for season 8 of 'Game of Thrones' but NOT for the finale. Avoid reading the public's comments on these posts if you haven't seen the last episode yet.

Beyond jaw-dropping sets and costumes, incredible CGI, and a deliciously twisted plot that — up until recently — delighted the world, the multi-award-winning show Game of Thrones must be applauded for something else: it put a series of complex and powerful female characters centre stage. 

As the curtains come down on the eighth and final season, the actresses who passionately brought those characters to life are bidding them farewell with moving tributes on social media.

Sophie Turner, 23, who played Sansa Stark from the time she was teenager, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram saying she'll never forget the lessons that her character taught her.

"Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love," she wrote.

Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.

Valuable life lessons were one of the rewards of starring in Game of Thrones for Nathalie Emmanuel too.

Emmanuel posted a tribute to her character, Missandei of Naath, on Instagram, saying, "A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice ... and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward."

It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part... there are too many to list... @emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you... SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever 😂🙌🏽 @raleighritchie.... Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star... Also... We’ve been out in these streets together boiiii🤣😂 negotiating so much but always having each other’s back. Thank you for all of it... you have been a dear friend at every point. To the entire cast and crew... You will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you. To the fans of the show, and of Missandei... Thank you for all the love and support... It’s been a pleasure playing her for you. I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now.... Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky 😂... 🍹🌴 #andnowmywatchhasended #MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys #thankyouforsupportingme #RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies #🦋 #illbeseeingyou

An "overwhelmed" Emilia Clarke posted on Instagram that being given the honour of playing Daenerys Targaryen was like slipping on a "platinum wig of dreams". 

"Words feel small in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart," she wrote.

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

Lena Headey also felt strongly about her character, Cersei Lannister, saying simply, "I loved her," on Instagram.

Unlike her co-stars, there was no emotional tribute from Maisie Williams about her character, Arya Stark, on social media. 

Instead she tweeted "just here for the memes" after the finale aired.

Meanwhile Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth, created her own meme. She posted a photo of her in her GoT getup looking shocked on Instagram with the caption "being told the ending to @gameofthrones".

BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones 🖤⚔️

