How GoT actresses bid farewell to the fierce women of Westeros

SPOILER ALERT! This social media posts in this article contains spoilers for season 8 of 'Game of Thrones' but NOT for the finale. Avoid reading the public's comments on these posts if you haven't seen the last episode yet.

Beyond jaw-dropping sets and costumes, incredible CGI, and a deliciously twisted plot that — up until recently — delighted the world, the multi-award-winning show Game of Thrones must be applauded for something else: it put a series of complex and powerful female characters centre stage.

As the curtains come down on the eighth and final season, the actresses who passionately brought those characters to life are bidding them farewell with moving tributes on social media.

Sophie Turner, 23, who played Sansa Stark from the time she was teenager, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram saying she'll never forget the lessons that her character taught her.

"Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love," she wrote.