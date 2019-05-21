Seven shows to fill that giant 'Game of Thrones' hole in your TV universe

With the finale of Game of Thrones now completed, many devoted fans may find themselves at a loss as to what to do next when it comes to chasing the television fix provided by the world’s biggest show over the past eight years.

Fear not though loyal Westeros fans: the GoT universe will make a return to HBO with a prequel chronicling the events that led up to the first series. No official word on what this show will be called, but by all accounts it will start filming later this year and probably land in 2021.

Until then, here is a selection of new and recurring shows to look forward to over the coming months that'll help to fill that GoT-sized hole in your television universe.

SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT SEASON 2

Spike Lee’s excellent television adaptation of his 1986 film about enigmatic and alluring Nola Darling's search for love continues.

Starring DeWanda Wise as Nola, it’s an energetic and innovative show that continues America’s most politically - and socially - confrontational director’s return to form in the wake of his recent Oscar win for BlacKKKlansman.

• Available on Netflix from May 24