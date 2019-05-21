Lifestyle

WATCH | Prince William talks men's mental health - 'We're not robots, we must speak up'

21 May 2019 - 11:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Prince William cited the death of his mother, Princess Diana, as the biggest contributor to his struggle with mental health.
Prince William cited the death of his mother, Princess Diana, as the biggest contributor to his struggle with mental health. 
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay. File photo

Prince William let English footballers in on his vulnerable side and struggles with mental health during a talk for a BBC documentary which aired on Sunday.

The royal emphasised on the need to destigmatise mental illness, with the goal to get more people to open up about their challenges.

Speaking about his own experiences, he cited the death of his mother, Princess Diana, as the biggest contributor to his struggle with mental health. 

He said the loss left him with feelings he has since questioned. "I've thought about it a lot and I've tried to understand why I feel like I do, but I think when you are bereaved at a very young age, you feel pain like no other pain."

In 2017 William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry launched Heads Together, a royal charity that focuses on mental health. 

He said while losing his mother was a tragedy, the loss brought him closer to people who have also lost loved ones but had not spoken about it due to the shame attached to mental illness.

He said he learnt during his interaction with these people that although they are silent, they long to speak to someone and share their stories. 

"When you talk to someone else, you can almost see it in their eyes sometimes - you can kind of pick it up quickly that they want to talk about it." 

William further encouraged British people to open up more, saying "we need to talk,we're not robots". 

MORE

British royals William, Kate, Harry and Meghan launch mental health text service

Britain's young royals launched a new phone messaging service on Thursday to help people suffering a mental health crisis.
News
1 week ago

You'll get to see the royal baby soon, reveals 'thrilled' dad Prince Harry

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy, her husband Prince Harry announced in a statement to television cameras on Monday, adding ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Over a million angry 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8 Lifestyle
  2. I have a very complicated relationship with my beauty, says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  3. What would happen if you opened a plane door during a flight? Travel
  4. Meghan Markle is officially a princess, but you can't call her Princess Meghan Lifestyle
  5. 5 interesting facts we discovered from royal baby Archie's birth certificate Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X